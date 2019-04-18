Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser Rd.,
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser Rd.
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Rost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence F. Rost


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence F. Rost Obituary
Clarence F. Rost

Novi - Clarence F. "Casey" Rost of Novi. Age 100, died peacefully on April 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at Fox Run Retirement Community in Novi. Casey was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Roberta Harris Rost. Loving father of Thomas (Nancy) and David (Jean) Rost and Roberta (David) Raass. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Mary Beth) Rost, Heidi (William) Spencer, Nicole (Garett) Shook, Holly (Justin) Miller, Michael ( fiancé, Lily) Rost and Amy (Richard) Henkle. Casey was the cherished great grandfather of 17, including: Audrey, Aaron, Lauren, Samuel, Thomas, Kaden, Harris, Wyatt, Liam, Brody, Gunnar, Zachary, Timothy, Leah, Tobias, Calvin and Oliver.

Born April 27, 1918, in Muscatine, Iowa, Casey attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and later graduated with an engineering degree from Iowa State University. As part of the "greatest generation," Casey served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then worked as an engineer in Columbus, Ohio, before relocating with his wife to Michigan. In Detroit, Casey worked at and later owned and operated, along with his brother-in-law, Thomas L. Harris, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes for 40 years

Casey was loved by many and left a lasting legacy. He will truly be missed.

Visitation will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Friday, April 19, from 3 - 8 pm.

Casey will be instate at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd., Southfield, on Saturday, April 20, from 9:45 AM until the Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Alliance Defending Freedom, 15100 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ. 85260.

Please share a memory of Casey at www.rggrharris.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now