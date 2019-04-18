|
|
Clarence F. Rost
Novi - Clarence F. "Casey" Rost of Novi. Age 100, died peacefully on April 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at Fox Run Retirement Community in Novi. Casey was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Roberta Harris Rost. Loving father of Thomas (Nancy) and David (Jean) Rost and Roberta (David) Raass. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Mary Beth) Rost, Heidi (William) Spencer, Nicole (Garett) Shook, Holly (Justin) Miller, Michael ( fiancé, Lily) Rost and Amy (Richard) Henkle. Casey was the cherished great grandfather of 17, including: Audrey, Aaron, Lauren, Samuel, Thomas, Kaden, Harris, Wyatt, Liam, Brody, Gunnar, Zachary, Timothy, Leah, Tobias, Calvin and Oliver.
Born April 27, 1918, in Muscatine, Iowa, Casey attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and later graduated with an engineering degree from Iowa State University. As part of the "greatest generation," Casey served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then worked as an engineer in Columbus, Ohio, before relocating with his wife to Michigan. In Detroit, Casey worked at and later owned and operated, along with his brother-in-law, Thomas L. Harris, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes for 40 years
Casey was loved by many and left a lasting legacy. He will truly be missed.
Visitation will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Friday, April 19, from 3 - 8 pm.
Casey will be instate at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd., Southfield, on Saturday, April 20, from 9:45 AM until the Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alliance Defending Freedom, 15100 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ. 85260.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019