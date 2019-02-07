|
|
Clarence Gajewski
Sterling Heights - Feb. 3, 2019 age: 97
Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father of Robert (Janice Tessier) Gregory and Barbara (Harry) Driver. Proud grandfather of Lindsay (Michael) Prusakiewicz and David (Maria) Driver. Proud great grandfather of Lucas, Brayden, and Charlie. Dear brother of the late Helen Crampton, Margaret Samoranski, Leona Tyszka, and Alexander Gajewski. Visitation Friday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church 41300 Romeo Plank Road (corner of Canal). Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019