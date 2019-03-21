Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Clancy Room of the Townsend Hotel
100 Townsend St.
Birmingham, MI
Clarence "Clancy" Joseph Kalmer

- - a native of St. Ignace, and a resident of Bloomfield Hills for 50 years, died on March 14, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his son Steve (Laurie) Kalmer, his daughter Angela (Christian) Chabot, his daughter-in-law Janet Mary Kalmer (wife of late Will Kalmer), and five grandchildren. A celebration of Clancy's life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5-8pm at The Clancy Room of the Townsend Hotel, 100 Townsend St., Birmingham, MI 48009 (valet parking and entrance on W. Merrill St.). This summer Clancy will be buried next to his beloved parents at Saint Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in St. Ignace.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
