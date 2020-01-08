|
Clarence L. Stone, Sr.
Southfield - Clarence L. Stone, Sr., age 82, of Southfield, Michigan, passed away on December 31, 2019. The son of Lennie and Maude Stone, Clarence was born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1936. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk in 1954 where he was an All-State center on the football team. Clarence attended Maryland State College (n/k/a as the University of Maryland at Eastern Shore) on a football scholarship. While at Maryland State, Clarence became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1955. He won awards for having the highest academic average on the Maryland State football team and earned a bachelor's degree in biology in 1958. Clarence moved to Detroit in 1958 and became a Registered Medical Technologist M.T. (A.S.C.P.) at Herman Kiefer, where he worked as a medical technologist and taught courses in hematology and medical technology until 1972.
Clarence married Oretha Hill in Norfolk, Virginia in 1960. In 1964, Clarence became a biology teacher at Eastern High School where he served as an assistant football coach and helped a number of his players obtain football scholarships. In 1968, Clarence became a counselor at Mumford High School and earned a M.Ed. from the Wayne State University College of Education. In 1970, Clarence became an assistant principal at Ferndale High School, becoming the first African-American administrator in the Ferndale School System. In 1972, Clarence became the Principal of Highland Park High School. He became the Director of State and Federal Projects for the Highland Park School System in 1976. He later became the Director of Personnel and Labor Relations at Highland Park Community College. In 1981, Clarence earned a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan's College of Education. Clarence retired in 1992.
During his career, Clarence was the Treasurer with the National Association of Black School Educators and an officer with the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals. He served as a Visiting Committee Member to the University of Michigan, College of Education. He also served as an evaluator of secondary schools for the North Central Accrediting Association. He was a recipient of the National Alliance of Black School Educators Charles D. Moody Service Award, the Ralph Steffek Leadership and Service Award from the National Association of State and Federal Program Specialists, and the Wayne County Service Award.
Clarence was a proud member of Hiram Lodge No. 1 in Detroit, and the Michigan Council of Deliberation, P.H.A. He was a 33rd degree Mason and a Sovereign Grand Inspector General. Clarence was also an active member of the Detroit Nu Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi. Clarence was also a member of the Empowerment Church as served on the Board of Governors. Clarence enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He also enjoyed attending University of Michigan football games, Omega Psi Phi, Masonic and Empowerment Church meetings and activities.
Clarence is survived by his loving wife Oretha, sons Clarence Jr. and Lennie, daughter-in-law Kimberly, grandson, Clarence Jerome, extended family and many friends. A family hour and special tributes will begin at 9:30 am on Sat, January 11, 2020 at the Empowerment Church, 24350 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48075. The funeral service will begin at noon. Condolences can be sent to the family online at kempfuneralhome.com.
