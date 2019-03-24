Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Trenton, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Trenton, MI
Trenton - Clarence M. Age 93 of Trenton. March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Haley. Loving father of Paul (Annette), Matthew (Ann), Patrick (Terry) and Mark (Cathy). Proud grandfather of Eric, Margaret, Scott, Steven, Christopher, Nicole and Brennan. Great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of the late Lawrence Haley. Clarence was a dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross, American Heart Association and Shriners Hospital for Children. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Funeral Mass Tuesday, instate 9:30am until 10am Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Trenton. Interment Our Lady of Hope. Visit www.martenson.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
