|
|
Clarence Vogel
- - Clarence Vogel, age 94, June 18, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Elaine. Dear father of Charles (Lori), Curt (Jan), Paul (Cindy), Mary (Tim) Wagner, Vincent, Robert (Linda), Patricia (Jack) Valli, Jean (Paul) Dietz, Janet, Beth (John) Blaesser and Margaret (Jeff) Hunter and the late Christopher. Proud grandfather of 20, Great-grandfather of 4.
Clarence is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi 248-348-1800 Sunday, 3-9pm.
Instate at St. James Church, 46325 Ten Mile Road, Novi, MI 48374 , Monday 10:00 am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30 am.
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy. Online sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 20 to June 23, 2019