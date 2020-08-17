Claude A. Mayo Jr.
Claude A. Mayo, Jr., 94, passed away on August 14, 2020 at St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital.
Born in Anderson, Missouri, he was the son of Claude, Sr. and Lenore Mayo and brother of Charles. He is survived by his children Dennis, Michael, Janice (Michael) Woodard, Patricia Bradstreet, 6 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathleen, son, Douglas and son-in-law, Dean Bradstreet.
Claude grew up in the Detroit area, living in Livonia for 56 years. In 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy, and remained in the Navy as a Signalman aboard the USS Bosque (APA-135) until 1947. In 1949, Claude met the love of his life, Kathleen. They married and raised five children. Claude and Kathleen were together for over 60 years. He was an avid boater and fisherman. He spent many summers with his family boating and at their cabin on Ordway Lake in Northern Michigan.
Claude worked for Ford Motor Company in the Glass Department for a few years before he and a partner started their own window company. In 1968, Claude, with the help of his wife and sons, branched out on his own with Custom Fit Window Corporation in Dearborn Heights. Claude remained in business for 45 years, making many lifelong friendships. He finally retired at 87 years old. Claude was a man of character and integrity, never hesitating to lend a helping hand, sharing his sense of humor and spreading kindness wherever he went.
A small, graveside service was held on Tuesday, August 18 at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Family and Friends may visit the guestbook at fredwooduneralhome.com