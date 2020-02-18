|
|
CLAUDIA ELIZABETH MARCHILDON
- - February 17, 2020. Sister of David Marchildon and Melanie Clark (Stewart). Funeral Service Friday, 12 noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-8p.m. Memorial tributes to Michigan Humane Society of Oakland County.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020