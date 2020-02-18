Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
Claudia Elizabeth Marchildon Obituary
CLAUDIA ELIZABETH MARCHILDON

- - February 17, 2020. Sister of David Marchildon and Melanie Clark (Stewart). Funeral Service Friday, 12 noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-8p.m. Memorial tributes to Michigan Humane Society of Oakland County.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
