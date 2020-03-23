|
|
Claudine Tessmer
Claudine Tessmer, age 91, passed away March 22, 2020. Claudine was born on November 14, 1928 in Plymouth, Michigan to Claude and Louva (nee Rowland) Waterman. Claudine graduated from Northville High School in 1946. She resided in Plymouth until June of 1950, when she married Robert Tessmer and moved to Dearborn. In 2002, they moved to Northville. Claudine volunteered in the Guild at Oakwood Hospital for 25 years and served as President from 1992-1994. She was a proud member and President of the Women's National Farm and Garden Society. Claudine is survived by her husband Robert of 70 years; children: Craig R. (Laurie) Tessmer, Cathy L. (Michael) Gnewkowski and the late Gary S. (Mary) Tessmer; grandchildren: Michael Gnewkowski, Karen Guernsey, David Mulay, Jacque Tessmer, Gregory Tessmer, Michael Tessmer, Laura Tessmer, Dani Tessmer, Rachael Bradley and 16 great grandchildren. Services entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020