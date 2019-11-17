|
|
Clayton M Timmons, a.k.a. Tim, Bill, Dad and Grandpa died November 4th, in Stuart, Florida. His family was the center of his life and is survived by his 2 daughters Carol Rearick and Marta Timmons, their son-in-law Doug Rearick and grandchildren Katie Rearick (her wife Rachel Rearick), Maura (Timmons) Bangerter (her husband Zac Bangerter), Sean Timmons and Max Timmons. Also, their "heart adopted" son Zoran Zdravkovski and his family, and their "heart adopted" granddaughter Muning Sun., He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Anna Timmons.
Tim was born September 30, 1923 in Saginaw, Michigan and grew up in Freeland, Michigan. He graduated from Midland High School and worked at Dow Chemical as a metallurgist assistant for a year before enrolling at Central Michigan College (now CMU).
During W.W. II he entered Officers Training at the Citadel at Charleston, S.C., then the Air Force Training at Clemson College. Bombardier training was completed at Big Springs, Texas where he served as a flight instructor for Chiang Kai-Shek's air force.
After W.W. II he graduated with a B.S. degree from Central Michigan College and later earned a Master's degree in Industrial Arts Education at the University of Michigan. He worked for the Farmington School System for 31 years, initially teaching drafting. After 10 years he completed another Masters from U. of M. in Guidance and Counseling, and was the Guidance Director at North Farmington High School. Later he received a Master's Degree in Library Science from Wayne State University and became a school librarian at Larkshire (now Lanigan) Elementary School as well as Library Chairman of the Farmington elementary schools. He met and married Anna Timmons, in 1950, while they both were teaching at Farmington.
After retiring from teaching in 1978, Tim and Ann moved to Mackinac Island but didn't retire from being active. He worked to establish a 501©3, WRPF, and obtain National recognition for the preservation and restoration of Wawashkamo Golf Club. He served many years on the Library Board, the Mackinac Associates Board, Mayor's Advisory Board, and the charter Board of the Mackinac Island Community Foundation. Noting the stone walls of the Island Cemeteries were deteriorating, he raised funds thru a grant and fund drive to restore the walls. Tim served on the Cemetery Board for many years after that. Along with his wife he served on the Star Line (ferry service to the Island) Board for 29 years, serving as President for 12 years. Retirement also allowed him to pursue his hobbies of travel, stain glass, swimming and reading.
Tim and Ann spent their winters in Palm City, Florida. There he served as a Vice President of the Lyric Theatre as well as serving as the Vice President of the Martin County Library Foundation.
A Spring burial and memorial service will be held on Mackinac Island.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Cemetery Fund, care of the Mackinac Island Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1933, Mackinac Island, MI. 49757, or the Lyric Theatre, 59 SW Flagler Ave., Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2019