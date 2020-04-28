Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton R. Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton R. Graham Obituary
Clayton R. Graham

Novi - Went to his heavenly home on April 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father of Rev. Michael (Cindie), Peggy (Rick) Koloian, and Patricia (Kyle) Riehle. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 3. Preceded in death by all 4 siblings. Due to the current pandemic a private family service was held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the L.J. Griffin Funeral, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family, and check back for a future Memorial Service, at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -