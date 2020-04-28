|
Clayton R. Graham
Novi - Went to his heavenly home on April 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father of Rev. Michael (Cindie), Peggy (Rick) Koloian, and Patricia (Kyle) Riehle. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 3. Preceded in death by all 4 siblings. Due to the current pandemic a private family service was held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the L.J. Griffin Funeral, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family, and check back for a future Memorial Service, at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020