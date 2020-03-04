Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for Clem Bommarito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clem Bommarito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clem Bommarito Obituary
Clem Bommarito

Plymouth - March 4, 2020 age 82. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, his 4 daughters, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, and several nieces and nephews. He will lie in state Saturday, March 7th, 11 AM until the 11:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 N. Territorial Road, Plymouth (at Beck).Private interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made the or Forgotten Harvest. To share a memory, please visit Vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clem's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -