Clem Bommarito
Plymouth - March 4, 2020 age 82. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, his 4 daughters, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, and several nieces and nephews. He will lie in state Saturday, March 7th, 11 AM until the 11:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 N. Territorial Road, Plymouth (at Beck).Private interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made the or Forgotten Harvest. To share a memory, please visit Vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020