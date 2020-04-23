Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Clemens Misiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clemens Robert Misiak


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clemens Robert Misiak Obituary
Clemens Robert Misiak

Entered into rest on April 21, 2020. Clemens was born on May 16, 1926, the son of the late Julius and Sophie (Schmanski) Misiak. Beloved husband for 44 years of the late Jacqueline Anne (Fera) Misiak. Loving father of Ronald Misiak, Donna Misiak and Sharon (Gordon) McIntosh. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Cailee), Kaitlyn and Alexandra McIntosh. Dear brother of the late Norman (Gloria) Misiak, Roger (Carol) Misiak and Carolyn (Carl) Brosseau. Blessed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Clemens proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp from 1944-1946 in Okinawa. Retired from the City of Dearborn, he moved to his beloved country home where he enjoyed gardening, canning, farming and the abundant wildlife. Clemens passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Following a private funeral, Clemens will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corp League of Port Huron. Private services have been arranged by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clemens's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -