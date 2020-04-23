|
Clemens Robert Misiak
Entered into rest on April 21, 2020. Clemens was born on May 16, 1926, the son of the late Julius and Sophie (Schmanski) Misiak. Beloved husband for 44 years of the late Jacqueline Anne (Fera) Misiak. Loving father of Ronald Misiak, Donna Misiak and Sharon (Gordon) McIntosh. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Cailee), Kaitlyn and Alexandra McIntosh. Dear brother of the late Norman (Gloria) Misiak, Roger (Carol) Misiak and Carolyn (Carl) Brosseau. Blessed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Clemens proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp from 1944-1946 in Okinawa. Retired from the City of Dearborn, he moved to his beloved country home where he enjoyed gardening, canning, farming and the abundant wildlife. Clemens passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Following a private funeral, Clemens will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corp League of Port Huron. Private services have been arranged by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020