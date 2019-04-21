Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clemons Hinsenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clemons J. Hinsenkamp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clemons J. Hinsenkamp Obituary
Clemons J. Hinsenkamp

- - Clemons J. Hinsenkamp, age 73, passed away at St. John Hospital, April 9, 2019. Clem retired from the Chrysler Corporation as a master pipefitter. Clem is survived by his loving life partner, Steven G. Souvigney. He is the beloved father of Jeanne Pearson; loving grandfather of Kaila and Emily; loving great grandfather of four; beloved brother of Virginia (Nee Hinsenkamp) Kay and the late Herman Hinsenkamp; beloved uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation for Clem will be April 27th from 10:00am until a 1:00pm service at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Please share your memories and condolences with the family via the online guest book at www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now