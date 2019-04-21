|
|
Clemons J. Hinsenkamp
- - Clemons J. Hinsenkamp, age 73, passed away at St. John Hospital, April 9, 2019. Clem retired from the Chrysler Corporation as a master pipefitter. Clem is survived by his loving life partner, Steven G. Souvigney. He is the beloved father of Jeanne Pearson; loving grandfather of Kaila and Emily; loving great grandfather of four; beloved brother of Virginia (Nee Hinsenkamp) Kay and the late Herman Hinsenkamp; beloved uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation for Clem will be April 27th from 10:00am until a 1:00pm service at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Please share your memories and condolences with the family via the online guest book at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019