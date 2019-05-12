Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Royal Park Hotel
Rochester, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Olmstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Olmstead

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford Olmstead Obituary
Clifford Olmstead

San Francisco , CA - Clifford Dill Olmstead, 39, passed away 4/24/19 in San Francisco where he was working in robotics. A UofM grad with an electrical engineering degree, Cliff was gifted in many areas. He could entertain a crowd by entering a room. He loved deep, intelligent conversation. A sharp dresser, he had exquisite taste. He loved his cats, often putting their needs before his own. He spent private time writing songs on keyboard and guitar. His sense of adventure was borderline unacceptable to most. He is survived by loving family including parents, Paul and Audrey, brother Paul, sister Alexis (Scott McKenzie), nieces, and grandparents Howard and Marie Dekkers.

A celebration of Cliff's life will take place in Rochester, MI at the Royal Park Hotel on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.