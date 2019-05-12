|
|
Clifford Olmstead
San Francisco , CA - Clifford Dill Olmstead, 39, passed away 4/24/19 in San Francisco where he was working in robotics. A UofM grad with an electrical engineering degree, Cliff was gifted in many areas. He could entertain a crowd by entering a room. He loved deep, intelligent conversation. A sharp dresser, he had exquisite taste. He loved his cats, often putting their needs before his own. He spent private time writing songs on keyboard and guitar. His sense of adventure was borderline unacceptable to most. He is survived by loving family including parents, Paul and Audrey, brother Paul, sister Alexis (Scott McKenzie), nieces, and grandparents Howard and Marie Dekkers.
A celebration of Cliff's life will take place in Rochester, MI at the Royal Park Hotel on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019