Clifton Dalton Sr.
- - Mr. Clifton Dalton Sr./Al Amin El was born on November 1, 1939, in Arcola, Mississippi to the union of James and Roberta Dalton. The youngest of seven children, his six older brothers (Leon, Dudley, James, William, Charles and David) preceded him in death. Clifton lived in Chicago, Illinois and Sarasota, Florida prior to moving to Michigan.
He attended Simmons High School located in Hollandale, Mississippi and later began his distinguished career at Chrysler Corporation where he retired. In addition, he excelled in his skill as a general contractor, utilizing his gifts as a builder by trade, including painting, masonry, construction, carpentry, landscaping, remodeling homes and commercial properties. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age.
Clifton loved spending time with his family. He was a monument to the community, encouraging and teaching others how to develop a skilled trade while imparting his wisdom by educating about history and life lessons. Clifton provided mentorship to the youth and took time with those who inquired of his strong work ethic, knowledge and expertise. He enjoyed hobbies including playing pool, cooking, and listening to music including his all-time favorite "The Blues."
To his children, he was a Teacher, Provider, and Protector, while exemplifying a life of honesty, spirituality, and faithfulness with unwavering love. His favorite quote was "Each one, teach one," a summation of his exemplary lifestyle that which remains a true testament today.
Clifton gained his wings on July 20, 2019, at 12:20 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: 8 biological children: Paulette Dalton, Clifton Dalton Jr., Margaret Horton (Terrance), SelinaAbdussalaam (Muhammad), LaTonyaAnderson (Milton), David Dalton (Ronetta), Leland Thorpe, and Dudley Dalton: 5 stepchildren: Connie Huffman (preceded him in death), Anthony Walters (Lisa), Cynthia Brown (Thomas), Remona Thomas (Braille) and Frankie Robinson; 28 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019