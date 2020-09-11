Clinton Robert Parks
Clinton Parks of North Port, FL passed away peacefully August 26, 2020 in Bayfront Health Medical Center, St. Petersburg, FL. Nicknamed Parkie, he was born May 2, 1936 in Detroit to Charles Parks and Myrtle Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judith (Gavin) Parks, and survived by three loving children; Clinton (Melissa), Cindy and Cherie (Michael), 5 Grandchildren; Ashley (Kyle), Kevin (Melissa), Kyle, Katherine, Andrea and 1 great grandson; Charles. Clint and Judy resided in Dearborn Heights, MI for over 40 years. During that time, Clint served his community in several ways. He coached and came to be president of the Dearborn Heights Baseball Little League. He was active in the local civic council. He received Presidential awards for his support of the Republican Party. In 1970 Clint and his father Charlie purchased a wood window manufacturing company. They successfully ran this business for over 34 years until he retired. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of his country club, where he served as President as well.
Following retirement, Clint and Judy became Florida residents 19 years ago, where they made many cherished friends and neighbors. Clint and Judy resided in the Bobcat Trail community where they enjoyed golfing for many years and moved to Talon Bay in 2016. While in Florida, they continued to share their strong faith with members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
A private family memorial service will be held graveside on September 25, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, run by the Veteran's Association. He will be interred next to his wife Judy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation. Please visit: https://fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/
and specify his memorial.