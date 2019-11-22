|
Clune Joseph Walsh, Jr.
WALSH, Jr., Clune Joseph died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe. He was the loving husband of Beverly Curtiss. Dear father of Clune J. Walsh III, E. Bennett Walsh, Ami E. Walsh (John Baird), Sheila Kirk Walsh (Michael Dolan), Brendan Clune Walsh (Kelly), Brian Curtiss (Megan), and the late Jill Curtiss. Cherished grandfather of 12. Beloved brother of Marianna W. Sterr (Richard), the late Bernard Kirk Walsh (Beverly B. Byron), and the late Helen Walsh Berns (the late Bill). A Memorial visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 4:30pm to 7:00pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Walsh's name to the MDRT Foundation, 325 West Touhy Avenue Park Ridge, IL 60068, or the Detroit Institute of Arts (In Memory of Clune J. Walsh Jr, Associates of the American Wing), 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202. The family would welcome memories at verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019