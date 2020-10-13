Clyde K. Godin, Sr.
Canton - October 11, 2020 age 92. Beloved wife of the late Mary. Loving father of Clyde K. (Laura) Jr., Katherine (Paul) Richards, Linda (Bob) Marzinski, Sue (Bob) Herzfeld, Keith (Lisa), and Bill (Kathy). Proud grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 12. Funeral Service Friday, October 16th 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. West, (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Thursday, October 15th 5-8 PM. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. To share a memory please visit vermeulenfh.com