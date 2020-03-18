|
COL Richard Bradley Brown, Ret.
COL Richard Bradley Brown, Retired, 91, passed away March 14, 2020 in Southfield. Richard was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, the oldest child of Rev. Richard T. Brown and Melissa L. Brown. When the family moved to Detroit, he found his permanent home and spent his life enriching and serving the community.
Richard was a cross country and track star at Detroit Northwestern High School and Wayne State University. He achieved what was then the best ever finish by a Wayne State runner in the 1948 NCAA Cross Country National Championship meet. One of his greatest honors was being inducted into the university's Athletic Hall of Fame, where he also earned bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in education. Richard spent his career in the Detroit Public Schools as a teacher and assistant principal. Never one to shy away from duty, Richard also served in the Army during the Korean War and in the Army Reserve until retirement.
Richard was an active member and leader of many organizations over the years, including St. Matthew's & St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, Union of Black Episcopalians, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Motor City Tennis Club, Detroit Track Old-Timers, Metropolitan Detroit Alliance of Black School Educators and the National Association of Parliamentarians.
Richard's memory will be cherished by his wife Joyce; daughters Karen, Christine and Jacqueline; sisters Barbara King, Harriet Baker and Norma Black; and many other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at the James H. Cole Home for Funerals, Northwest Chapel on Schaefer Hwy on Friday, March 20 from 4pm - 8pm, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's honor may be sent to St. Matthew's & St. Joseph's Church, 8850 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020