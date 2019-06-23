|
|
Coletta J. Donnelly
Dearborn - Donnelly, Coletta J. of Dearborn. Age 96. June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Donnelly. Loving mother of Coletta (the late Brian) Marvin, Helen Donnelly and Christopher (Beth Ann) Donnelly. Cherished grandma of Erin (Earl) Cagle, Kyle (Laurel) Donnelly and Nicholas Donnelly. Coletta was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for seventy years. Visitation at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Instate 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48124 until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019