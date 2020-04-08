|
|
Colleen Agnes Mooney
Madison Heights - Colleen Agnes Mooney, age 79, passed away on April 4, 2020 in Madison Heights. She was born on July 31, 1940 in Detroit to the late Charles & Clara McDonald.
Loving mother of Mary Kate Sharpless, Meghan (David) McCatty, Maureen Conwell, Colleen (Michael) Levitt, Michael (Melissa) Mooney, and Erin (Rodney-deceased) Gleason. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 3. Caring sister of Marianne (William-deceased) Powers, Linda (Dennis-deceased) Mahon, Charlene (Robert) Kovach, and the late Michael McDonald. She will also be dearly missed by niece Ellen Mahon and nephew Joe Mahon (Emily Pechacek), and many relatives and friends.
Due to the state gathering restrictions there will be no services at this time. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020