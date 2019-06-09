|
Colleen L. Clancy
Flat Rock - Colleen L. Clancy, 49 of Flat Rock, died June 2, 2019. She is survived by her father Edward C. Clancy of Livonia, and by her sister Christine Frisbie of White Cloud, MI. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Clancy. There will be no visitation or service. You can view the complete obituary or sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main St, Fremont, MI. 49412 (231) 924-2130
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019