Colleen McCormick
Milford - Colleen McCormick (nee. O'Reilly), a longtime resident of Milford, MI passed away in the care of her loving family on December 3, 2019. She was 87 years old.
Colleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 52 years, Gordon J. McCormick (d. 2014); her sisters, Janice O'Reilly and Vesta Jurgeleit and is survived by her daughter, Colleen (Rick) Ulrey and son, Christopher (Lisa) McCormick; dear grandchildren, Ivy and Zoey Ulrey, Connor, Kyle, Patrick and Joseph McCormick; sister, Marilyn Nitchman and brother, James (Arline) O'Reilly; sister-in-law, Joan Peters as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00PM-8:00PM.
Funeral Mass from St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00AM, with gathering to begin at 10:30AM. Fr. Henry Roodbeen to officiate. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Milford.
Memorials are encouraged in her name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
For further information, please phone Lynch and Sons at 248.684.6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019