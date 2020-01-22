Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
12500 Canal Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
12500 Canal Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Sterling Heights - Congetta Schamante, age 93 passed away January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Carmela LaRosa, John (Roxanne), Mary (Alex) VanRijn, and Salvatore (Carol). Proud grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Nor, Vera, Ang, Sam, Frank, Mary and the late Tony. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Friday 2-8pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd (3 Blks E. of VanDyke) Utica. In state at 10:30am Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 12500 Canal Rd, Sterling Heights until time of her Memorial Service 11:00am. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery Holly, MI. Memorials appreciated to . Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
