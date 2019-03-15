Services
- - age 94, March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Caralis. Dear mother of George (Marina) Caralis, Louise (Tommy) Creech, and James (Barbara) Caralis. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Jennie Hazapis, the late Mary Triant, and the late Christ Zervas. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Sunday, March 17, 3-8pm with Trisagion at 6pm. Funeral at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles, Troy, Monday, March 18 at 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Scholarship Fund.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
