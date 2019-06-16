|
|
Connie K. Brinso
Westland - Age 86, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen for 61 years. Loving mother of Stephanie (Rick) Gardner, Charmayne (Rick) Sarff, and Darlene Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Heather (Andrew) McNutt, Drew (Kaitlyn) Gardner, Holly (Matt) Higham, and Abbey (Scott) Mattson. Devoted great grandmother of Jeremiah, Cooper, Quinton, Brooklyn, Corbin, Brantley, Griffin, Dayne, Parker, and Lydia. Dear sister of James Logan and the late Darlene Bobby. Connie spent her life devoted to God and her family. In State Friday 10am until the 11am Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice-Southgate. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019