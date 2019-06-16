Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Brinso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie K. Brinso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie K. Brinso Obituary
Connie K. Brinso

Westland - Age 86, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen for 61 years. Loving mother of Stephanie (Rick) Gardner, Charmayne (Rick) Sarff, and Darlene Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Heather (Andrew) McNutt, Drew (Kaitlyn) Gardner, Holly (Matt) Higham, and Abbey (Scott) Mattson. Devoted great grandmother of Jeremiah, Cooper, Quinton, Brooklyn, Corbin, Brantley, Griffin, Dayne, Parker, and Lydia. Dear sister of James Logan and the late Darlene Bobby. Connie spent her life devoted to God and her family. In State Friday 10am until the 11am Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice-Southgate. santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now