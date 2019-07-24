|
|
Connie K. Lambard
- - July 22, 2019, Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of John Lambard and Vacile Buhalis and son-in-law Harry. Dearest YiaYia of Andoni and Konstantina. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 p.m. with Trisagion at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Friday 12 Noon at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 11:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 24, 2019