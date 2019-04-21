|
Connie McEwan
- - Passed peacefully on April 19, 2019 at the age of 73. Connie was a graduate of Michigan State University with outstanding entrepreneurial and organizational skills. She ran her own ad agency and was an award winning contributor to local philanthropic committees that are too numerous to list. She was a prominent member of St. Dunstan's Theatre, where she met her loving husband, Ian. They divided their time between Birmingham and their cottage on Walloon Lake. Connie was a wonderfully creative person, accomplished church organist, professional pianist, extremely talented oil painter and most importantly a wonderful loving wife and mother. Beloved wife of Ian. Loving mother of Craig Wall (Kristin), Rob Wall (Mary), Ailsa French (Simon), Cara McEwan. Cherished grandmother of Gracie, Danny and Joey Wall, Thomas and Jeremy Wall, Joe, Harry and Amelie French, Jack and Ash McEwan-Davies. Dear sister of Jim Mulholland (Phyllis). Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500, with Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Memorial Tributes to Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation or Donor's choice.
