Connie Pacher
Allen Park - Pacher, Connie. September 12, 2019. Age 84 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Pacher. Loving mother of Sheryl (John O'Connor) Pacher. Dear sister of Bernice (Cass) Pawlowicz and Estelle (Ed) Barba. Loving aunt of Donna (Jeff) Banker, Kristi, Amanda (Josh) Mansfield, Corey, and Brendan and many nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents Constantine and Mary Leszczynski and her brother John Leszczynski. The spirit and feistiness of Connie will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. There will be a scripture service held the same evening at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Resurrection will be held the following day, Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini located at 9000 Laurence Ave, Allen Park, MI 48101. Instate 11:30 a.m. and Mass at 12:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Connie's honor to St. Frances Cabrini Parish. Please share memories and leave condolences on Connie's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019