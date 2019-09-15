Services
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini
9000 Laurence Ave
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini
9000 Laurence Ave
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini
9000 Laurence Ave
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Pacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Pacher


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Pacher Obituary
Connie Pacher

Allen Park - Pacher, Connie. September 12, 2019. Age 84 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Pacher. Loving mother of Sheryl (John O'Connor) Pacher. Dear sister of Bernice (Cass) Pawlowicz and Estelle (Ed) Barba. Loving aunt of Donna (Jeff) Banker, Kristi, Amanda (Josh) Mansfield, Corey, and Brendan and many nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents Constantine and Mary Leszczynski and her brother John Leszczynski. The spirit and feistiness of Connie will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. There will be a scripture service held the same evening at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Resurrection will be held the following day, Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini located at 9000 Laurence Ave, Allen Park, MI 48101. Instate 11:30 a.m. and Mass at 12:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Connie's honor to St. Frances Cabrini Parish. Please share memories and leave condolences on Connie's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home
Download Now