Connie Sue Irby
CONNIE SUE IRBY

- - September 24, 2020. Loving mother of Andrew (Amy) and the late Jennifer Irby. Dear grandmother of Madelyn and Alexander. Caring sister of Terry Kiger (Sheree) and Kathy Tarrant. Daughter of the late George and Luetta Kiger. Family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1pm until the time of service at 5pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons - Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd. (btwn Big Beaver & Wattles Rds.), (248) 689-0700. Memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society or Rexpointe Kennels of Troy.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
