Constance A. Coy

Constance A. Coy Obituary
Constance A. Coy

Age 88. Died January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late C.R. (Bob) Coy, Mother of Patricia (Joe) Pennington, Kathleen Surma, Theresa Andreone, Robert (Michelle) Coy, Colleen (Jacob) Allen Dearest Grandmother to Elisabeth Rowe, Stephanie (Aaron) Hicks, Marisa Andreone, Michael (Alisha) Rowe, Jennifer (Majed) Mehdi, Steven (Ashley) Andreone, Joe (Rachel) Pennington, Jeremy Hardin, Ashley Hardin. Loving Great Grandmother of 11. Also survived by David Coy, Charlotte Vande Laare, Mary Anne (Paul) Pendergast.

Private Memorial Service will be held, family suggests donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Center.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
