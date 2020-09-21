1/
Constance Ann Claybaker
Constance Ann Claybaker

(September 26, 1954 -

September 9, 2020)

Our world lost a big spirit and a kind heart on September 9, as Connie peacefully passed away late that evening. She was a loving spouse to Cathy, a caring sister to Debbie and her husband Rick Green, a genuine friend and proud part of Research at The Karmanos Cancer Institute of Detroit. A celebration of Connie and her wonderful outlook on life will be held once COVID safeguards permit. Those wishing to pay tribute to her may send donations to "The Constance Claybaker Fund for Research Administration Mentoring", www.karmanos.org/giftofhope.

Meanwhile, please honor Connie by doing a small act of kindness for someone today.

Cremation Society of Michigan.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Michigan
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 839-4100
