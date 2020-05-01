|
Constance "Connie" Carruthers
Constance "Connie" Carruthers, age 90, passed away April 29, 2020. She was the dear sister of Robert (the late Dorothy), the late Mary Ellen (the late Joseph) Slivinski, the late Joseph (Suzanne) and the late Donald (the late Catherine). Cherished aunt of Mark Slivinski, the late Judith Slivinski, Ellen (James) Holt, Robert (Andrea), Susan, Timothy (Laura), Kim (Daniel) Dudley, Michael (Michele), Jack (Annie), Kirk (Kerry), Ann Marie (William) Carruthers-Vida, James (Lynn), Kevin and Brian (Katherine). Also survived by 31 great nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held and a celebration of life gathering will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020