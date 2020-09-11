Constance "Connie" Fidler
She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Ivan Fidler. Dear moter of Robert (Rhona) Fidler, Bruce (Lori) Fidler, Julie (Cliff) Totzke. Loving grandmother of Aaron (Julie) Fidler, Stephanie (Abraham) Lorber, Dayna (Raphi) Wald, Megan (Samuel) Rosenbaum, Mallory (Paul) Newall. Adoring great grandmother of Eytan, Micah, Layla, Joey, Evan, Zev, Ariana, Noah, Aidan, Charlotte. Nephew Dan Levy. Devoted sister of the late S. Paul (the late Nancy) Levy. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com