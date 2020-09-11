1/1
Constance "Connie" Fidler
{ "" }
Constance "Connie" Fidler

She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Ivan Fidler. Dear moter of Robert (Rhona) Fidler, Bruce (Lori) Fidler, Julie (Cliff) Totzke. Loving grandmother of Aaron (Julie) Fidler, Stephanie (Abraham) Lorber, Dayna (Raphi) Wald, Megan (Samuel) Rosenbaum, Mallory (Paul) Newall. Adoring great grandmother of Eytan, Micah, Layla, Joey, Evan, Zev, Ariana, Noah, Aidan, Charlotte. Nephew Dan Levy. Devoted sister of the late S. Paul (the late Nancy) Levy. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
