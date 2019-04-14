|
Constance M. Baylerian
- - Constance M., age 70, passed away at home with her family by her side. Beloved Wife of James. Loving mother of Adam (Amy) Baylerian, Tera (Sean) Kinney and Tina (Jim) Schaffner. Cherished grandmother of Sam, Connor, Jackson, Drew, Lily and Brenden. Dear sister of Louann Sass, Russell (Sue) Sass, Mary Kay (Gary) Opdycke, Brian (Karen) Sass and the late Mickey Sass. She will also be missed by her many relatives and dear friends. Visitation Tuesday 4-8PM at the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, 836 N. Main St., Royal Oak (248)541-8325. Additional visitation on Wednesday from 9:30AM at St John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield (248)569-3405 until time of the funeral service at 11AM. Family requests that in Lieu of Flowers, donations be made to Motts Childrens Hospital. To send a living message, please visit her obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019