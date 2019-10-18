|
|
Constance (Powers) Rozanski
Grayling - Connie was born on September 1, 1928, in Detroit to Charles Wilson (1905) and Celia Kate (Nowak) (1907) Powers. She passed away on October 14, 2019, at the age of 91, at the home of her daughter, Donna (Jon) Stevens, in Grayling, surrounded by loved ones.
Survived by three children, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one sister. Connie was preceded in death by husband, Henry (Hank, Pal) and son Michael.
Connie was cremated and a "celebration of life" will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Gaylord Funeral Home (989) 732-2230. In place of flowers please consider a donation to the family for burial expenses or to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019