Services
Gaylord Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
850 N Center Ave
Gaylord, MI 49734
(989) 732-2230
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Rozanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance (Powers) Rozanski


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance (Powers) Rozanski Obituary
Constance (Powers) Rozanski

Grayling - Connie was born on September 1, 1928, in Detroit to Charles Wilson (1905) and Celia Kate (Nowak) (1907) Powers. She passed away on October 14, 2019, at the age of 91, at the home of her daughter, Donna (Jon) Stevens, in Grayling, surrounded by loved ones.

Survived by three children, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one sister. Connie was preceded in death by husband, Henry (Hank, Pal) and son Michael.

Connie was cremated and a "celebration of life" will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Gaylord Funeral Home (989) 732-2230. In place of flowers please consider a donation to the family for burial expenses or to .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now