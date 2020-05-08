|
Constance Ruth (née McCloskey) Cullen
Knoxville, TN - age 80, formerly of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Constance grew up in Pennsylvania and Detroit, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gerald M. (Jerry) Cullen. She is survived by her children, James (Jane) Cullen of Plymouth, Michigan, Kathy (Richard) Valdivia of Knoxville, Tennessee, John (fiancé, Jill Morse) Cullen of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert (Jane) Cullen of Cudahy, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Services will be postponed to a later date due to the Covid crisis.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020