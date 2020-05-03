|
Constantine D. Spanos
Bloomfield Hills - Constantine D. "Gus" Spanos, age 70 of Bloomfield Hills passed away May 1, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Aspacia (Patty) Spanos for 42 years. Adoring father of Anastasia C. Spanos, JoAnna C. Spanos, and loving father to son-in-law Daniel Hildreth. Endeared "Papou" of Niko Constantine Hildreth and baby Sia Rose Hildreth. Due to current circumstances, private family services will be held and a Memorial will be planned for a future date. Constantine will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery, Franklin. Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 3 to May 5, 2020