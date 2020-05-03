Resources
More Obituaries for Constantine Spanos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constantine D. Spanos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constantine D. Spanos Obituary
Constantine D. Spanos

Bloomfield Hills - Constantine D. "Gus" Spanos, age 70 of Bloomfield Hills passed away May 1, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Aspacia (Patty) Spanos for 42 years. Adoring father of Anastasia C. Spanos, JoAnna C. Spanos, and loving father to son-in-law Daniel Hildreth. Endeared "Papou" of Niko Constantine Hildreth and baby Sia Rose Hildreth. Due to current circumstances, private family services will be held and a Memorial will be planned for a future date. Constantine will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery, Franklin. Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 3 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constantine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -