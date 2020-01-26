|
|
Contstance "Connie" Borkin
Beloved wife of the late Morris Borkin. Dear mother of Gail (Daniel) Borkin-Jones and Michael Borkin. Loving grandmother of Robert, Sydney and Kendall Jones. Devoted sister of Dr. Harvey (Lois) Hershey and Dr. Barbara Hershey (the late Dr. Leonard) Handler. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TUESDAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020