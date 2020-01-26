Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Contstance Borkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Contstance "Connie" Borkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Contstance "Connie" Borkin Obituary
Contstance "Connie" Borkin

Beloved wife of the late Morris Borkin. Dear mother of Gail (Daniel) Borkin-Jones and Michael Borkin. Loving grandmother of Robert, Sydney and Kendall Jones. Devoted sister of Dr. Harvey (Lois) Hershey and Dr. Barbara Hershey (the late Dr. Leonard) Handler. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TUESDAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Contstance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -