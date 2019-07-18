Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Hugo of the Hills Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Hugo of the Hills Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Cooper Michael David Obituary
Cooper Michael David

- - Age 26, died suddenly July 15, 2019. Proud graduate of Brother Rice High School. Dear son of Peter and Chrissi David. Beloved brother of Nick, Conor (Sarah), and Jane. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 3 - 8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday 1 p.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at the church begins at 12:30 p.m. Memorial tributes to Michigan Animal Rescue League.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
