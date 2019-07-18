|
|
Cooper Michael David
- - Age 26, died suddenly July 15, 2019. Proud graduate of Brother Rice High School. Dear son of Peter and Chrissi David. Beloved brother of Nick, Conor (Sarah), and Jane. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 3 - 8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday 1 p.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at the church begins at 12:30 p.m. Memorial tributes to Michigan Animal Rescue League.
