Cornelia "Nellie" Krekan
Bloomfield Hills - age 94, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Dearest mother of Cynthia (Bernard) Quinlan, Albert (Nancy) Krekan, and Florence Mary Krekan. Cherished grandmother of 8. Great-grandmother of 4. Loving sister of George (Toni) Rakolta, MD, the late John (the late Mary) Rakolta and the late Milan Rakolta. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds) Monday, Oct. 21st, 4-8pm with prayers at 7pm. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John the Baptist Romanian Byzantine Rite Catholic Church (Woodward at Woodstock), Detroit, Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, 10am. Memorials appreciated to St. John the Baptist Church. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019