Cornelia "Aunt Connie" Schulz
- - Cornelia Schulz (nee Grant) of Birmingham, MI was born on August 6th, 1916 passed away peacefully in her home with her caregiver Gloria at her side on July 14th, 2020. Age 103. Cornelia was the first of eight children from Cornelius and Cora Grant. Her brother Egbert Grant and sister Marian VanDer Kuyl survive her. She has many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her origins from small town living on Michigan's west side, and growing up in a family of modest means, yet rich with family ties and faith, formed the basis of her life. As a young adult she found employment with a Detroit Doctors' family and started her life of caring for others. While living in Detroit with the family she worked for, she would enjoy the social life of the big city. It was at such an event that she met he future husband Earl Rayfield Schulz while roller-skating in the Grand March. A love note to him states. "Dear Earl. Some love one and some love two, but I only love one, and that is you. Your friend Cornelia Grant - Oct. 23rd, 1938". Soon after they married, on February 23rd, 1939 and were inseparable for over fifty years. After a long life together that included camping, vacations, family reunions, and spending Holidays with family, Earl passed away April 3rd, 1989. Earl served his country in the US Army during WWII as a nurse overseas, which Cornelia was proud of her whole life. Her poetry skills, as shown to Earl during their courtship, would come back to Cornelia much later in life when she would write poems and travel to present them in person all over the country. The family Cornelia worked for as a young adult moved to Birmingham, which was coincidently where Earl's family was from. The Birmingham community would be their home for all their lives. Through Earl's custodial job at First United Methodist Church, activity in numerous church organizations, meeting forever friends, they found a church family that they supported and would support them later in life. It is this community of support that enabled Cornelia to stay in her home until her passing. She was so very grateful to all the friends and family that had an extra ticket to a church outing, or picked her up for Bible Study, or sent a Holiday card, family photo or dropped off meals. It was the Birmingham Police Officers, EMS, local business owners, postal workers, past and present caregivers and her numerous friends and neighbors that were there for her day and night that made her life so rich. Sometime during this full life, she became 'Aunt Connie' to almost all that knew her. In her huge heart, we were all her nephews and nieces. Her legacy of faith in God and caring for her extended family will continue as St. Peter welcomes his 'Aunt Connie' at the Pearly Gates. In memory of Cornelia, in some small way, please help an 'aunt' or 'uncle' in your community. A short compliant graveside service will be held at Roseland Park Cemetery on July 23rd at 1:00 pm. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
Sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com