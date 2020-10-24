Corrine Marjorie Gaber
On Thursday October 22, 2020, the world lost a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Corrine Marjorie Gaber (Burkheiser) passed away at 82 years old, surrounded by family in Farmington Hills, Michigan after a battle with congestive heart failure. Corrine is survived by her four children, Richard (Penny) Gaber, Cheryl (Rick) Kelm, Terri (Dietmar) Burkhardt, and Caren (Randy) Kumm, and her bother Dennis (Valerie) Burkheiser. Corrine is also survived by her six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving parents and one granddaughter.
Corrine loved to spend time with her family and life-long friends especially at their monthly card games. Corrine lead a full life filled with much love and adventure. She loved to travel, including spending winters in Florida and California, and lived life to its fullest. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have her in their lives.
Corrine's family will be celebrating her life privately, and will be planning a large memorial at Camp Dearborn (a favorite place of Corrine's) for the Summer of 2021, for her family and friends to gather in her memory.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Corrine's memory to the American Heart Association
's Go Red for Women Campaign at www.goredforwomen.org
.