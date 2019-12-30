Resources
Corrine Schoensee


1927 - 2019
Corrine Schoensee Obituary
Corrine Schoensee

St. Clair Shores - Corrine Schoensee, a long-time resident of the St. Clair Shores area, died peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Born in 1927 in Detroit, Corrine had three siblings. She married George Schoensee, with whom she had four children. After George passed away in 1969, Corrine proudly continued raising her children in Grosse Pointe.

Corrine loved watching the Detroit Tigers, gardening, dancing, music and especially enjoyed her lovely home. She was a wonderful cook and could effortlessly prepare a hearty meal for all. A classic "lady" with a playful side and great sense of humor, Corrine had sparkling eyes and a beautiful laugh that could light up the room. Her devoted friends, neighbors, children and grandchildren brought great joy to her later years.

She is survived by siblings Geraldine and Beatrice, her four loving children Donna (George), Linda (John), Terry (Jerry) and Paul, grandchildren Caitlin, Dory, Rachel, Eric, James and Kirsten and great grandson Theo.

A commemoration is planned for a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
