Costa John Kiousis
- - Costa John Kiousis, of Detroit, Michigan passed away on April 3, 2020. He was 62 years old. Costa was preceded in death by his parents John and Athanasia Kiousis and brother Theodore Kiousis. He is the loving brother of Rita (the late Dr. George) Politis and Olga Kiousis. Father of John, Theodore (Lindsey) and Annie. Grandfather to Adalynn, Parker, Finn, Dash, Grace and Claire. Uncle to Dr. Eugenia Politis, Demetri Politis and Anne Hadgis. Nephew of John Challon, Antonios (Maria) Tsellos, Adamantia Vlangopoulos, Kostandina Stamatopoulos, George Kiousis, Paleologos Kiousis, Theodoros (Dina) Kiousis and had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in America and Greece. Costa was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 19, 1957. As a youth, he was a Cub and Boy Scout. At the age of ten, unaccompanied by an adult, Costa was responsible for traveling to Greece and helped his Greek relatives immigrate to the US. As a teenager, he held jobs as a Detroit newspaper boy along with his brother Ted. He worked as a busboy in prestigious Detroit restaurants: the London Chop House, Caucus Club, and Carl's Chop House. During his time there he learned excellent cooking skills. He raced cars at MI Speedway and won numerous trophies. He loved music and disco danced at Club Pole-ski. Costa graduated in 1974 from Detroit's John J. Pershing High School, where he was a member of the ROTC, Photography club and "Doughboys" marching band. He played the cornet and marched in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Day Parade. After high school, Costa went to trade school to learn how to paint cars and was recruited by his teacher to work for Ford Motor Company (FMC). Costa was an "Auto Afficionado." He loved working on cars: repairing them and making them run like new. Costa always wanted to work and worked in auto body shops and as a tow truck driver in Michigan's coldest winters. He helped many people, who blessed him. Costa's first job at FMC was painting cars, and then he trained robots to paint cars. His last position was in Shipping and Receiving. In his 30-year career with FMC he earned awards for Perfect Attendance and was honored for maintaining a 3.5 grade point average in required FMC classes. While FMC was letting other employees go, Costa continued higher education and grew with Ford. Costa was a devoted, loyal, hardworking and well-respected employee of FMC. He was proud that he was trained as a member of their HAZMAT team. He worked at Dearborn Assembly and Ford River Rouge Complexes. He went above and beyond helping family and friends with their cars and anything else they needed help with. Costa was a handyman, a licensed contractor and held a MI chauffeur license; he volunteered many hours at Saint Nicholas Troy, MI Opa Fest as a shuttle driver. Whenever anyone needed anything, he was always there no matter what, even though he worked long hours. Costa enjoyed all Detroit Sports. He bowled at Luxury and Bonanza Lanes in their Senior Wednesday and Friday bowling teams. Costa was an unbeatable master at Chess and Scrabble. He loved learning. He was outgoing and could hold intelligent conversations with everyone he met. He lived a Spartan existence with very few material possessions. He enjoyed his own backyard and was very proud when his roses survived the harsh MI winters. Costa loved animals and his prized companion was his late German Shepherd "Boss." He enjoyed traveling. Costa had a beautiful singing voice and often sang Karaoke at area bars winning prizes. He was often complimented by Aretha Franklin, when he sang at the Signature Grill at Riverfront Towers. Costa was a positive, hardworking and trustworthy person, a true gentleman and a scholar, with a heart of pure gold. He always found the best in everyone. At restaurants with family and friends, he always picked up the check. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, neighbors and the community. Funeral service will be held 11am on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W Wattles Rd, Troy, MI 48098. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 19975 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48203. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020