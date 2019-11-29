Services
Craig Gladden

Craig Gladden Obituary
Craig Gladden

Farmington Hills - age 70, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Surviving is his loving wife Norma; sister-in-law, Bernadette (the late Thomas M.) Gladden; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Judy) Partin; nieces and nephews, Karen Carlton, Amanda Gladden, Thom Gladden, Sarah Langan, Amanda Wood, Matthew Houston, Dakota Partin; great niece, Sara Carlton and great nephew, Ryan Carlton. Visitation Tuesday, December 3rd beginning at 2 pm until the 5 pm funeral service, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes suggested to Almost Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 250602, West Bloomfield, MI 48325 or I Heart Dogs Rescue, 22415 Grosebeck, Warren, MI 48089. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -