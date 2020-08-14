Craig Hancock

Craig HancockCraig passed away on August 11, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease with Lewy Body Dementia. He was the beloved husband of Linda (nee Maple) for 40 years, and dear father of Patrick. He is also survived by his sisters Sherry (C.J.) Flinders and Lauri (Tim Adler) McDougall, brother-in-law Gary Maple, as well as many nieces and nephews. Craig was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 10, 1948. His late parents were George and Ruth (nee McDougall) Hancock. He was a 1967 graduate of Detroit Osborn High School, where he lettered in swimming and golf. In January of 1969, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for two years. While in the Army, Craig was assigned to the Second Armored Cavalry, Company H, in Bamburg, Germany, and rose to the rank of Sergeant E5. After the military, he returned to his job with the Chrysler Corporation and earned his Journeyman Electrician card. He would spend 14 years with Chrysler, then join General Motors. During his 28 years with GM, Craig earned a degree in Electrical Engineering, and would spend most of those years at the Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant. He served as a Senior Facilities Engineer at both Hamtramck and Pontiac Assembly. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place, with burial at Glen Eden Cemetery. We plan to have a memorial gathering in Craig's honor sometime next year. Our family wishes to express our thanks and gratitude to our care teams from Angela Hospice and CareOne Senior Home Care for their love and support given these past months. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Craig's honor to Ward Church (Northville MI), Angela Hospice, or the National Parkinson's Foundation,