Cristina DenisonRoyal Oak - Cristina (Tina) Ann Denison, 65, of Royal Oak, passed away in Franklin, Michigan, on May 24, 2020 during her battle with cancer. She was born December 3, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan and was a life-long resident of Oakland County.Known for her compassion and kindness, she served as a social worker with the Oakland County corrections department for over 30 years, having begun her career working for Crossroads for Youth (formerly Camp Oakland), working on programs for at-risk youth. Tina is a graduate of Kingswood School Cranbrook, where she remained involved as an alumnus. She continued on to Boston University with a degree in Sociology, during which time she spent a semester studying at the University of Nairobi, Kenya, and then earned a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan School of Social Work. Tina was a member of the Junior League of Birmingham, volunteered with the Washtenaw County women's shelter, and delivered food baskets to the elderly with Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency. Tina cared for the safe-keeping and well-being of animals, and cherished her time at the family cottage on Crystal Lake.Tina is referred to as the glue of her family and friends, planning gatherings and nourishing connections. She will be remembered for her acceptance, understanding, and inclusion. Tina is survived by her beloved daughter Elizabeth Denison (Thomas Shingler), grandson Jason Denison Shingler, father Walter Denison (Kathleen Reynolds Denison), brothers Dirk Denison (David Salkin) and Kenneth Denison, sister Cassandra Salvati (Timothy Salvati), uncle Judge Eugene Moore (Mary Shaw Moore) and lifelong friends Roswitha Saxton and Nancy Albert. Tina is the daughter of Mary Moore Denison and granddaughter of Jack and Edna Denison and Judge Arthur E. and Doris Moore, predeceased.A private family service was held Thursday, May 28 at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, burial at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, Michigan.In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to some of Tina's favorite causes: DonorsChoose, the Michigan Humane Society, and the Women's Resource Center.