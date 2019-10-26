|
Crystal Diana Yeager
Dec. 16, 1928 - Oct. 19, 2019
Crystal loved unconditionally and was always a soft place to land for family and friends. She was an artist, calligrapher, and an art director in the publishing world. She shared her passion for art, books and music with all of us…enriching our lives. Memories of this phenomenal woman will remain in our hearts and prayers always.
Crystal left three daughters, Lilli Schuetz, Pandora (James Waye), and April Yeager; grandchildren, Jesse (Audrey) Yeager, Baila Kreutzer and Audrey Waye; brother, Larry (Margaret) Helin; and her lifelong friend, Marilyn Ireland.
A special "Thanks" to James Waye, Crystal's daily guardian and champion. Immediate family will be celebrating her life at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019