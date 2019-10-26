Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Yeager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Diana Yeager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Diana Yeager Obituary
Crystal Diana Yeager

Dec. 16, 1928 - Oct. 19, 2019

Crystal loved unconditionally and was always a soft place to land for family and friends. She was an artist, calligrapher, and an art director in the publishing world. She shared her passion for art, books and music with all of us…enriching our lives. Memories of this phenomenal woman will remain in our hearts and prayers always.

Crystal left three daughters, Lilli Schuetz, Pandora (James Waye), and April Yeager; grandchildren, Jesse (Audrey) Yeager, Baila Kreutzer and Audrey Waye; brother, Larry (Margaret) Helin; and her lifelong friend, Marilyn Ireland.

A special "Thanks" to James Waye, Crystal's daily guardian and champion. Immediate family will be celebrating her life at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.